Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball hosts North Florida in last game at the Dunn Center

Austin Peay (8-20 | 2-13 ASUN) vs. North Florida (12-15 | 7-8 ASUN)

Saturday, February 18th, 2023 | 3:00pm

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center | The Last Waltz in the Dunn

Clarksville, TN – The Last Waltz in The Dunn. In the final men’s basketball game in the Winfield Dunn Center, the Austin Peay State University (ASPU) men’s basketball team will play an ASUN Conference contest against North Florida on Saturday, on Senior Day. The game begins at 3:00pm.

Austin Peay is 6-8 in the Dunn Center this season and will look to pick up its first win on Dave Loos Court since it beat Central Arkansas, 86-62, on January 7th. North Florida enters Saturday’s contest on a two-game winning streak after beating Lipscomb in double overtime, Saturday, but the Ospreys are still just 3-13 on the road this season.

Saturday’s game is sponsored by F&M Bank. Exclusive “The Last Waltz in The Dunn” t-shirts, which are sponsored by F&M Bank Arena – the future home of the Govs – will be available for fans to pick up near Section A on the Dunn Center floor while supplies last. Fans can also take home an exclusive “The Dunn’s Greatest” poster – which features Austin Peay State University greats such as Terry Taylor, Trenton Hassell, Bubba Wells, Drake Reed, and coach Dave Loos – while supplies last.

Following Saturday’s game, fans are invited to join us on Dave Loos Court for a postgame celebration of the 48 years of Austin Peay State University men’s basketball in the Winfield Dunn Center.

In a Senior Day ceremony before the game, Austin Peay State University will honor graduate student Cameron Copeland along with seniors Codey Bates and Carlos Paez.

Saturday’s game against North Florida will be streamed on ESPN+ with Barry Gresham and Bob Belvin on the call.

About the North Florida Ospreys

KenPom.com rates North Florida as the 234th-best team in the NCAA and the ninth-best team in the ASUN Conference with a -5.69 adjusted efficiency margin.

Per KenPom, the Ospreys rank 92nd in the country and third in the ASUN in offense, scoring 109.4 points per 100 possessions. However, UNF ranks 349th in the NCAA and last in the conference in defense, allowing 115.1 points per 100 possessions.

UNF ranks seventh in the ASUN and 139th in the NCAA in adjusted tempo rating with 68.2 possessions per 40 minutes.

North Florida averages 76.4 points per game, which ranks third in the ASUN and 68th in the NCAA this season.

The Ospreys rank seventh in the NCAA in three-pointers attempted per game (28.3) and 10th in threes made per game (10.0) — they rank second and third in the ASUN, respectively, in those categories.

Carter Hendricksen averages 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, which ranks sixth and 11th in the ASUN, respectively.

Jose Placer ranks eighth in the ASUN with 2.2 made three-pointers per game.

Jayden Parker ranks second in the ASUN and 34th in the NCAA with 47 blocks.

Series History and Lasting Meeting

The sixth meeting in a series that dates back to 2014, North Florida leads the all-time series, 3-2. However, Austin Peay State University is 2-0 all-time against UNF in Clarksville, Tennessee.

In the last meeting, Sean Durugordon led Austin Peay State University with a season-high 27 points and 10 rebounds, but North Florida beat the Governors, 90-85, in overtime on December 31st, 2022, at UNF Arena.



In the last meeting in the Dunn Center, Terry Taylor posted a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double to lead the APSU Govs to a 90-83 win over North Florida on December 7th, 2019. Jordyn Adams added 17 points while Carlos Paez recorded 16 points and a team-best seven assists. Eli Abaev also scored 13 points for the Governors.

APSU Notably

Austin Peay State University’s defense ranks second in the ASUN Conference in three-point defense (.325), third in steals per game (7.0), and third in turnovers forced per game (13.9) – the Govs rank 91st in the NCAA in turnovers forced.

The APSU Govs rank fourth in the ASUN and 68th in the NCAA in turnover margin (+1.8).

The Governors rank fourth in the ASUN in free throws made per game (12.1) and sixth in free throws attempted per game (16.5).

The APSU Govs are averaging 10.1 offensive rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the conference.

The Governors are rated as the 323rd-best team in the country on KenPom.com. Austin Peay State University scores 96.9 points per 100 possessions and allows 109.7 points per 100 possessions, which gives it a -13.13 adjusted efficiency margin.

Per KenPom, Austin Peay State University ranks 10th in the ASUN Conference in tempo with an adjusted tempo rating of 65.0 possessions per 40 minutes.

Austin Peay State University has used 14 different starting lineups this season, which is tied for the third most in the NCAA. Last time out, the Govs used the starting five of Paez/Durugordon/Copeland/Robinson/Hutchins-Everett for the first time since that group started in back-to-back games against Lipscomb.

APSU’s Cameron Copeland spent his freshman season at North Florida in 2018-19. Copeland appeared in 12 games, averaging 6.7 minutes and 2.4 points per game for the Ospreys.

In two games against his former school, Copeland is averaging 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 4.0 made threes per game.

The last time North Florida came to the Dunn Center, Carlos Paez recorded 16 points and a team-leading seven assists. Paez went a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor and 4-for-4 from three-point range against the Ospreys.

