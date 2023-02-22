Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis to host Cumberlands, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team returns to Clarksville for the first time this season when it hosts Cumberlands in a Thursday match at the Governors Tennis Courts. The game begins at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay (3-3) has split its first six matches of the nonconference season and is coming off a 6-1 loss to Louisville last week.

Freshman Sophia Baranov highlighted the Govs’ trip to the Derby City and earned her team-best fifth-straight singles victory of the season after picking up the win on the No. 4 line.

The Govs’ top pairings of Jana Leder / Melody Hefti and Denise Torrealba / Yu-Hua Cheng lead Austin Peay with four doubles wins this season from the No. 1 and No. 2 position, respectively. Both duos have won four of their last five matches.

About the Cumberlands Patriots

2023 Record: 3-0 (0-0 MSC)

Cumberland’s 2023 Season: The Patriots have opened their 2023 spring season with three-straight wins. Cumberlands allowed just one point in its season-opening wins against Pikeville and Cumberland and defeated Lincoln Memorial, 6-1, in its last match, February 9th.

2022 Record: 23-6 (9-1 MSC)

2022 Season Result: After winning the Mid-South Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championship for the third time in the last four seasons, Cumberlands defeated Mobile in the first round of the NAIA National Championship before dropping a 4-0 match to Motreat in the tournament’s second round.

All-Time Series: 1-0 APSU. 0-0 in Clarksville.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University earned its fourth win of the 2022 season when it swept Cumberlands, 7-0, March 24th. The APSU Govs won doubles matches on the No. 1 and No. 3 positions, before picking up straight-set victories across all six singles lines to earn the win.

