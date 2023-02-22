APSU Men’s Tennis plays Cumberlands at home, then travels to Alabama A&M

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team hosts Cumberlands in a Thursday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts before facing Alabama A&M in a Friday 1:00pm contest at the Alabama Athletic Club in Huntsville, Alabama.

Austin Peay (1-3) fell to No. 21 Middle Tennessee, 6-1, in their last match. Freshman Bodi van Galen earned the APSU Govs’ lone point against the Blue Raiders with a three-set singles win from the No. 6 position.

Austin Peay State University returns to Clarksville for the first time this spring when it hosts Cumberlands, Thursday. Following their match against the Patriots, the APSU Govs will make their first trip to Huntsville, Alabama since 2010 when they face Alabama A&M.

About the Cumberlands Patriots

2023 Record: 2-2 (0-0 MSC)

Cumberlands’ 2023 Season: The Patriots have split their first four matches of the 2023 season. Cumberlands opened its spring slate with a 6-1 victory against Georgetown College before dropping a 5-2 decision to Cumberland. After falling to Lincoln Memorial, 4-3, the Patriots defeated Bluefield 7-0 on February 19th.

2022 Record: 23-6 (9-1 MSC)

2022 Season Result: After falling to Lindsey Wilson in the Mid-South Conference Tournament, the Patriots earned a spot in the NAIA Championships where they opened the tournament with a 4-0 win against Mobile before falling to Xavier-Louisiana in the second round.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University fell to Cumberlands, 7-0, March 23, 2022 in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

About the Alabama A&M Bulldogs

2023 Record: 0-3 (0-0 SWAC)

Alabama A&M’s 2023 Season: The Bulldogs have dropped three-straight matches to open its 2023 spring season, including a 7-0 loss to nationally-ranked Middle Tennessee on February 5th.

2022 Record: 4-14 (2-3 SWAC)

2022 Season Result: Alabama A&M fell to Alabama State, 4-0, in the semifinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University defeated Alabama A&M, 4-0 on February 21st, 2010.

