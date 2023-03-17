Austin Peay State University education dean Prentice Chandler to give keynote at Campbell University

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Prentice Chandler, dean of the Eriksson College of Education at Austin Peay State University (APSU), will deliver a keynote later this month during the second annual Paris Lecture Series at Campbell University in Buies Creek, NC.

Chandler will speak on March 28th at 4:00pm ET, at Campbell University’s Hobson Auditorium. The lecture will be live-streamed at this link.

Chandler’s lecture, “Apprenticeships for the Teaching Profession: A National Model,” will focus on the college’s leading work in educator preparation. APSU worked with the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to become the first registered teacher apprenticeship in the United States.

This lecture will take a deeper dive into this innovative way of addressing the national teacher shortage. The teacher apprenticeship model at APSU allows aspiring educators to go to college for free while obtaining paid, real-world work experience in local classrooms.

“At Austin Peay State University, we have found that eliminating the obstacles to becoming a licensed teacher creates an enhanced talent pipeline for local school districts,” Chandler said. “Our work is being discussed nationally because it provides a solution to these persistent problems facing our field. Rather than talking about these issues, we have decided to act. This program is the model for solving these problems.”

In North Carolina, the teacher shortage is a topic of discussion as postsecondary institutions and school districts look to reframe the narrative of a career in education. With Austin Peay State University launching the nation’s first registered teacher apprenticeship program, Campbell University School of Education and Human Sciences Assistant Dean and Chair of Professional Education Dr. Chris Godwin recognized the “invaluable experience” that Chandler brings to this topic.

“North Carolina is currently examining a revised Licensure Pathway for aspiring teachers,” Godwin said. “One piece of this pathway is examining apprenticeships as captured by Dean Chandler and the local school districts surrounding Austin Peay University. The topic is very timely for us and of great interest for the recruitment and retention of our teachers in the classroom.”

Chandler has authored or co-authored more than 50 works, including two books on teaching about race and racism within the social studies curriculum. His most recent book, Rethinking School-University Partnerships: A New Way Forward (Chandler & Barron, 2021), examines innovative partnership work taking place across the nation.

In 2007, Chandler was awarded the Defense of Academic Freedom Award from the National Council for the Social Studies. In 2018, he was awarded the Notable Leader in Teacher Education Award from the Alabama Association of Teacher Educators.

For more information about the lecture or to RSVP, email Dr. Chris Godwin at godwinc@campbell.edu.