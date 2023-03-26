Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Soldiers win 14 medals at Air Force Trials

Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers from the Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit competed in the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program’s Air Force Trials at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, February 24th-March 3rd.

Air Force Trials is a paralympic-style competition that includes individual and team adaptive sporting events designed to promote strength and resilience for wounded, ill, and injured service members.

“This year the Air Force opened their adaptive sports trials to all military branches and international teams. The Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit sent four Army athletes to the trials, competing across eight individual sports and three team sports,” said Robyn Womac, Fort Campbell SRU Adaptive Sports & Recreation Therapy coordinator.

Fort Campbell SRU Soldiers Pfc. Noah Strunk, Sgt. Garth Current, Staff Sgt. Adam Proctor, and Staff Sgt. Brent Fox, earned a combined 14 medals competing against more than 120 service members from the United States, Republic of Georgia and the United Kingdom.

“Everyone was cheering and helping everyone else. It didn’t matter if you were competing against each other or whether you were Army, Air Force, United Kingdom, or Georgian, we all just wanted everyone to do their best,” said Proctor. “It raised the competition level and raised our own performance. It was an overall great adaptive sports experience.”

Adaptive sports and reconditioning activities support recovery goals and help wounded warriors develop and enhance their skills in multiple domains of wellness and build connections.

“Finding strength together helps wounded warriors understand they are not alone and have a community who supports them in their challenges and recognizes their success,” said Womac.

Each Soldier assigned to the SRU is evaluated by a medical care team, which develops an individual recovery care plan for each Soldier encompassing career, physical, social, family, emotional, and resolve goals that include both clinical and non-clinical methods of care.

The unit’s ARP evaluates Soldiers for physical activities and adaptations so they may participate in activities to support their recovery goals.

“We’re in the business of telling them what they can do, and it might just look different then what they are used to, and we’re going to show them what their new normal looks like,” said Womac. As these Soldiers build strength, stamina, and endurance through the recovery process, participating in events like the Air Force trials may serve as a recovery goal for some Soldiers in the program.

“It was amazing witnessing the highest level of resiliency and determination from my fellow competitors. Watching them push through all the obstacle’s life has thrown at them and refusing to take an easier path was a humbling experience,” said Current.

The trials featured 11 adaptive sports events; powerlifting, cycling, swimming, archery, rowing, track, field, shooting, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair rugby. Competitors who are medically cleared to participate could select up to three individual sports and two team sports.

Womac said that the Air Force Trials was an opportunity for the Soldiers to prepare for their next competition, the Army Adaptive Sports Camp, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, March 28th-April 6th.

There they will compete against other wounded ill and injured Army athletes from Soldier Recovery Units across the country in hopes of being selected to the Army team.

To learn more about the Army Recovery Care Program visit https://www.arcp.army.mil/