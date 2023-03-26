APSU Women’s Tennis heads to Florida for Babs Steffens Invitational

Clarksville, TN – After winning its last tournament two weeks ago, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team tees off its penultimate event of the regular season when it plays at Stetson’s Babs Steffens Invitational, Monday-Tuesday, at the DeBary Golf & Country Club in DeBary, Florida.

Austin Peay will be joined by ASUN Conference foes Bellarmine, Jacksonville, Kennesaw State, and Stetson at the par-72, 6,003-yard course. Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Drake, Embry-Riddle, Florida International, Seminole State, and South Dakota State round out the 14-team, 79-player field.

Playing in the Sunshine State for the first time this season, Erica Scutt and her team-leading 73.95 stroke average will lead the Governors off the first tee. All 20 rounds Scutt has played have counted toward the team score this season, she also leads the team with six rounds at even or under par.

Kaley Campbell, whose five rounds at even or under par rank second on the team, is next in line for head coach Jessica Combs. In 20 rounds played this season, Campbell has had 15 rounds count toward the team score while playing to a 75.60 stroke average.

After leading the APSU Govs with a fourth-place finish last time out, Taylor Dedmen will play in the No. 3 spot in Florida. Dedmen ranks second on the team with a 74.30 stroke average and 19 counting rounds in 20 rounds played this season. Dedmen also leads the Governors with three rounds in the 60s this season and her five rounds at even or under par rank second on the team.

Playing in the lineup for the second-consecutive event and the third time this season, Kady Foshaug will play in the No. 4 spot for the Governors. Foshaug has played to a 76.24 stroke average with three rounds at even or under par while carding five counting rounds in 17 rounds played this season.

Finally, Shelby Pleasant rounds out the lineup for Austin Peay State University. Pleasant has carded a 76.05 stroke average this season and has recorded 18 counting rounds – the third-best mark on the team – in 20 rounds played this season.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Kennesaw State and Stetson for the first two rounds of the tournament on Monday which begins with a 7:45am CT shotgun start. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU women’s golf team (@GovsWGO) on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.