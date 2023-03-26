Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf to take part in Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a stroke-play match win, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is back in tournament action when it tees it up at GolfWeek’s Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate, Monday-Wednesday, at the True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

Austin Peay State University will be joined by ASUN Conference rivals Central Arkansas and Jacksonville State at the par-72, 6,989-yard track. Connecticut, Delaware, Evansville, High Point, Loyola Chicago, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Ohio, Troy, Valparaiso, Western Illinois, and Winthrop round out the 18-team, 96-player field.

Jakob Falk Schollert leads the Governors off the first tee with a team-leading 72.26 stroke average. Falk Schollert has played all 19 rounds in the Governors lineup this season and has played a team-best 19 rounds that have counted toward the team score.

Next in line is Reece Britt, whose 72.68 stroke average is the second-best mark on the team. Britt has carded 18 rounds that count toward the team score in 19 rounds played this season and is tied for the team lead with nine rounds at even or under par.

After leading the Governors in their last tournament, Daniel Love will tee off in the No. 3 position for head coach Robbie Wilson. Love has played to a 74.00 stroke average this season with all but one of the ten rounds he has played counting toward Austin Peay State University’s score.

After shooting a three-over 75 in the match against UT Martin, Micah Knisley makes his second-consecutive tournament appearance in the lineup for the APSU Govs. Knisely has a career stroke average of 75.68 but has played to a 77.29 average this season with three of his seven rounds counting toward the team score.

Finally, Logan Spurrier will play in the final spot for the APSU Govs after carding an even-par 72 against UT Martin. Spurrier has played to a 75.57 stroke average this season and three of the four rounds he has played while in the lineup have counted toward the team score.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Wichita State and Jacksonville State for the first round of the tournament and will tee off on No. 1 on Monday at 6:45am CT. There are 18 holes scheduled for each of the three days of the event. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

For news and results, follow the APSU men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.