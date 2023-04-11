74.6 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Montgomery County Government to hold Public Meeting in North Clarksville

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – There will be a public information meeting on Thursday, April 13th, 2013, to provide information on the North Clarksville Library Branch and the Montgomery County Animal Care and Control Facility on Jordan Road.

The meeting will be held at the Clarksville Kleeman Recreation Center from 6:00pm until 7:15pm.


Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, County Engineering Director Nick Powell, Interim Library Director Christina Riedel, and County Animal Control and Care Director Dave Kaske.

The Kleeman Recreation Center is located at 166 Cunningham Lane.

