Wednesday, April 12, 2023
APSU Softball’s Megan Hodum, Jordan Benefiel sweep TSWA Player, Pitcher of the Week Awards

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – For the first time in program history, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball swept the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Collegiate Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards, with Megan Hodum being selected Player of the Week and Jordan Benefiel, Pitcher of the Week.

Hodum, a junior outfielder, batted .700 this past week (7-for-10), including three doubles, as the Governors swept Bellarmine in a three-game ASUN Conference series.

The Stantonville, Tennessee, native, opened the weekend by scoring both runs in the Game 1 win while driving in both runs in the Game 2 victory. She wrapped up the weekend In Game 3 with two more hits, while also scoring a run, driving in a run, and stealing a base.


Benefiel, was dominant in her two starts versus Bellarmine over the weekend, pitching two complete-game shutouts, holding the Knights to three hits in the series opener and one hit in the series finale.

The Pendleton, Indiana, native, held Bellarmine to an overall .089 batting average in the two contests while walking just one batter and striking out 13 in her 14  total innings of work.

The TSWA selections of Hodum and Benefiel are the first for APSU Softball since Lexi Osowski-Anderson earned Player of the Week honors during the 2020 season.

