United Way of Clarksville to hold United We Dine, April 21st

Clarksville, TN – United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region and 14 local eateries will partner once again for the 10th Annual United We Dine fundraising event on Friday, April 21st, 2023.

Each participating restaurant will donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to help support the work of over 30 local United Way nonprofit partner agency programs.

The community is encouraged to dine at any of the following participating restaurants: A&E Bar and Lounge (Dunlop Lane); B’s Cheesecakes (Riverside Drive); Common Ground Café (Pageant Lane); Dairy Queen (Riverside Drive); Edward’s Steakhouse (Franklin Street); the Gingham Café (Madison Street); Hot Pita (Madison Street); Houston County Coffee Company (Court Square, Erin, TN); Island Fin Poke (Madison Street); Jamrok Caribbean Buffet (Fort Campbell Boulevard); Panera Bread (Morris Road – must show separate flyer); Tropical Smoothie Café (Madison Street); Wicked Good Sandwiches (Cumberland Drive); Yada on Franklin (Franklin Street).

United We Dine is a unique event that provides local restaurants with the opportunity to open their establishments for a more community-centered experience and gives patrons an easy way to help those in need.

A link for each restaurant can be found at www.liveunitedclarksville.org/save-the-date-united-we-dine/.

United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region fights for the health, education, and financial stability of local citizens. The nonprofit mobilizes partners in Montgomery County, Houston County, and Stewart County in a united effort to identify and respond to critical community needs.

For more information, please contact the office at 931.647.4291 or visit www.liveunitedclarksville.org