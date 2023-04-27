Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge to hold World Migratory Bird Day event May 13th

Springville, TN – May 13th is World Migratory Bird Day, an annual global awareness-raising campaign to celebrate the amazing journeys of migratory birds, and to inspire worldwide conservation of these migratory birds and their habitats.

The Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge plans to celebrate that day by hosting a family friendly event featuring one of Tennessee’s most beloved and beautiful migratory birds: the Eastern Bluebird!

Join us on Saturday, May 13th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at the refuge’s Visitor Center located at 1371 Wildlife Drive in Springville, TN. This event will feature a program about the eastern bluebird, its history in this area when their population numbers experience drastic decline and how bluebird boxes changed everything.

Local bluebird experts Mitz and Lora Ann Bailey will return to the refuge with their informative program about how you can make a difference while attracting bluebirds as well as other birds to your backyard.

Participants will be invited to build their own bluebird box and get tips on how to best hang it in your yard to attract bluebirds. The annual sponsor of this event is the Friends of Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge will be selling bluebird box kits for $10.00 as well as providing plenty of instruction, extra hands, and cordless drills on the refuge back patio.

For those willing, we invite participants to come check several boxes on the refuge bluebird box trail that runs along Wildlife Drive and Bobcat Den road. Whereas refuge volunteers check and maintain this trail weekly, we will just look in a few boxes to show participants some of the action currently happening.

The Friends of Tennessee NWR plan to have several migratory bird-related crafts available for kids to construct during the event.

According to Joan Howe, refuge ranger “This event will be tailored for families with children or for adults interested in conservation of the species. Who doesn’t love a bluebird or want to see one in your yard. So come on down, enjoy our interactive exhibits, shop at the Blue Heron Bookstore and take home a bluebird box to hang in your yard.”

Whereas the refuge visitor center is always open Monday – Friday from 8:00pm – 4:00pm, please note the event on Saturday is only from 1:00pm – 3:00pm with doors opening at noon. Entry to the event and to the visitor center is free.

For more information about this event or the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge please call 731.642.2091.