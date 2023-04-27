59.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for April 27th – May 1st, 2023

Heavy Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – Rain, Rain, and more Rain is in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this weekend. It is currently 60 degrees outside and raining.

Rain continues tonight with possible thunderstorms until around 8:00pm. Afterward, there is an 80 percent chance of rain and a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms until 4:00am. The low will be near 56 degrees.

There will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms before noon on Friday. Then just showers that afternoon until 4:00pm. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent. The high will be 69 degrees. That night, there is a slight chance of rain before 7:00pm. The low will be 45 degrees.


Saturday there is a chance of rain in the morning before 7:00am. Then a slight chance of showers between 7:00am and 1:00pm. After 1:00pm, there is a chance for rain and thunderstorms. There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 72 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely Saturday night before 10:00pm. Then just a chance for showers between 10:00pm and 1:00am. Then a slight chance for rain after 1:00am. The chance of precipitation is around 30 percent. The low will be 49 degrees.

After a slight chance for showers in the morning, it will be mostly sunny Sunday with a high of 65 degrees. The wind will be out of the West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph increasing in the afternoon to 15 to 20 mph. Gusts could reach as high as 30 mph.

It will be mostly clear Sunday night with a low of around 42 degrees. The wind will be out of the West at 10 to 15 mph gusting at times up to 20 mph.

Come Monday, it will be sunny with a high of 64 degrees. Winds continue out of the West at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts at times could reach 30mph. Monday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 44 degrees.

