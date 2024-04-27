78.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 27, 2024
HomeEventsMetamorphosis Talent Show and Fundraiser to be held for Butterfly Moments Recovery...
Events

Metamorphosis Talent Show and Fundraiser to be held for Butterfly Moments Recovery Center on June 1st

News Staff
By News Staff

Butterfly MomentsClarksville, TN – On Saturday, June 1st, 2024, the Butterfly Moments Recovery Center will be holding a fundraiser at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Join us for singing, dancing, spoken word and testimony from local and regional talent. All proceeds from this event go directly to Butterfly Moments, a 501(c)(3) here in Clarksville.

Butterfly Moments Recovery Center is a faith based recovery program. The vision is to provide assistance to women who are being released from jail or suffering from any issue that keeps her from achieving her personal best from life.

Butterfly Moments Inc. advocates for and provides recovery assistance, temporary shelter, clothing, assistance with furthering education, food, crisis counseling, and referrals to local agencies to receive assistance in various forms.

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship is located at 3053 Highway 41A South in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Tickets are $30.00. Contact Butterfly Moments to purchase, or pay by Zelle (butterflymomentsinc@hotmail.com), CashApp ($butterflymomentsinc), or PayPal (paypal.me/butterflymomentsinc)

About Butterfly Moments

Butterfly Moments Inc. Women’s Recovery Center was envisioned in 2010 and founded as a 501(c)3 organization in 2013 by Mary Laremore.

Firmly grounded on the premise of paying it forward and finding triumph through tragedy- Mary Laremore founded Butterfly Moments Inc. Women’s Recovery Center to reach back and support women in a position she herself is familiar with.

Since its inception in 2013, Butterfly Moments Inc. has supported over 500 clients on their road to recovery and is currently expanding into our second home.

Our programs are individualized, geared toward long-term success, and all approved by the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Previous article
Cumberland Winds Member Recital: A Symphony of Soloists, Ensembles at the Roxy Regional Theatre
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online