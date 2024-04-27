Austin Peay State University Softball wins one, loses one to Florida Gulf Coast

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team spilt its Atlantic Sun Conference doubleheader against Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, taking the nightcap 9-2 after dropping the opening game of the day, 8-3.

The split with the Eagles pulls the Governors (20-27; 5-15 ASUN) to within one game of Kennesaw State (14-35; 6-14 ASUN), who currently sits in eighth place in the league’s standings, with four games remaining, with the top eight teams making the ASUN tournament field.

Game 1

Florida Gulf Coast 8, Austin Peay 3

The Governors fell behind early to the Eagles (32-16; 15-5 ASUN), giving up a run in the top of the first inning, but it was their defense that really put them behind the eight ball, as they committed five errors in the contest, which led to five unearned runs.

An error to open the inning in the third led to two runs, to give FGCU a 3-0 advantage, with the Govs getting one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back doubles by Megan Hodum and Kylie Campbell, making it 3-1.

But three more errors in the fourth led to three more runs for the Eagles to push their lead to 6-1, before adding two final runs in the top of thee fifth to make it 8-1.

Austin Peay State University would try to answer back, scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth, with Macee Roberts driving in Hodum and Campbell with a double to make it 8-3, but that would be as close as the Govs would get.

Game 2

Austin Peay 9, Florida Gulf Coast 2

Austin Peay State University would come out swing in the nightcap, as they scored three, two-out, runs in the bottom of the first.

With Campbell on first, and two outs, Roberts would keep the inning going with a single, followed by an RBI single by Brie Howard to make it 1-0.

Kendyl Weinzapfel would follow with a single to load the bases with Mykenzi Duke then driving in Roberts and Howard with a single to give the Govs a 3-0 lead.

The two team would trade runs in the second, making the score 4-1 Govs, with the score remaining that way until the bottom of the fourth, when Austin Peay scored four runs on four hits and two FCGU errors.

Morgan Zuege would open the inning with a single and an out later move to second on a single by Campbell.

Back-to-back errors by FGCU would allow Zuege and Campbell to score, while Weinzapfel drove in Roberts with a double and Duke driving in Howard with a base hit, making it 8-1.



The Eagles would score one final run in the top of the fifth, to make it 8-2, but that would be as close as they would get, with the Governors tacking on one final insurance run in the sixth on Weinzapfel’s third home run of the season.



Samantha Miener (6-11) would pick up the complete-game win for the APSU Govs, giving up two runs while scattering 12 hits and striking out two.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is now 4-4 all-time versus Florida Gulf Coast.

The Game 2 win for the APSU Govs was the 14th this season at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, the second most in a single season in the facilities history.

With her four hits, Kylie Campbell now has 59 hits this season, tying her for eighth place for most hits in a single season by a Gov.

Brie Howard was hit by a pitch for the 17th time this season in Game 2, setting the program’s single-season record.

Megan Hodum’s Game 1 triple was the eighth of her career, tying her for 10th place all time in program history.

Kylie Campbell needs three hits to tie Danielle Liermann for the most hits by an APSU Govs softball player in their first three seasons (163).

Austin Peay State University’s defense recorded a season-high 16 assists in Game 2, the most by the Govs in a single game since recording 16 assists versus Murray State on April 27th, 2022.

Macee Roberts set a career single-game high with seven assists in Game 2.

Mea Clark needs four hits to reach 100 for her career, become the 44th Gov to reach that milestone.

APSU Govs Online

For up-to-date news and information on Austin Peay State University softball, go to LetsGoPeay.com or follow along on X (formally Twitter) and Instagram (@GovsSB), or on Facebook. Live stats will be available during all home games at PeayStats.com.

In addition, all APSU home games will be broadcast on ESPN+ this season. Visit the softball schedule at LetsGoPeay.com for a complete broadcast schedule.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team concludes its Atlantic Sun Conference series versus Florida Gulf Coast, noon, tomorrow, with a single game; which will also be Senior Day for the Governors and the last home game for seven Governors: Kendyl Weinzapfel, Gabi Apiag, Jordan Benefiel, Mea Clark, Megan Hodum, Morgan Zuege and Jaya Herring.