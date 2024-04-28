83rd Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival to be held in Portland May 10th-11th

Portland, TN – The Portland Chamber of Commerce is organizing the 83rd Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

Make plans to celebrate the history of the Strawberry Festival on May 10th-11th, 2024. Events are also scheduled throughout the week. Bring your entire family for an opportunity to be a part of this great festival. Review the lineup below and join the fun!

Also, check out our website at www.MiddleTNStrawberryFestival.com for additional information.

May 3rd-4th

4th Annual Strawberry Quilt Show at Richland Gym

May 4th

Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival Pageants at Portland High School

7:00pm: Strawberry Slam Wrestling Event at Portland High School

May 7th-11th

Come enjoy the Carnival fun all week long at Richland Park

May 7th

8:00am: Annual Four-Person Golf Scramble at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin, KY.

$600/Team includes breakfast, lunch, mulligans & games package

May 9th: Portland TN Farmers’ Market Grand Opening for 2024 from 3:30pm-7:00pm at Richland Park. The 3rd Annual

Strawberry Festival Art Showcase will also be happening at Richland Gym from 4:00pm-7:00pm.

Local artists will be showcasing some of their work.

May 10th

Strawberry Jam Concert featuring the Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute on the Old Hickory Credit Union stage.

Live music & food vendors begin at 5:00pm off East Market Street (Bring a chair or rent one for $5.00 while supplies last)

Main act begins playing at 7:00pm with fireworks at 8:30pm

Free parking & shuttle at Portland High School from 4:30pm-9:30pm

May 11th

Main Festival Day

*Portland Rotary Club Pancake Breakfast starts at 7:00am at Portland First Baptist Church.

*Strawberry Stride 5K Walk/Run sponsored by Portland High School Athletics starts at 8:00am at Portland High School.

*Kid Town USA, where it’s all about the kids. Play all day for $5.00 beginning at 9:00am.

Located in the grassy area beside the Moye-Green House off of Wheeler Street

*Strawberry Jam Live Entertainment from 10:00am-4:00pm off Market Street and the Shoals Acoustic Stage in Section C.

*Strawberry Lane—Strawberries are for sale from 10:00am until they are gone!

*See how long you can ride the Mechanical Guitar beginning at 9:00am ($5.00 per ride—cash only!)

*Come take a picture with our mascot Patch, buy t-shirts and other official festival gear, get festival brochures & information and put your hometown on our map at the Where did you Travel From Booth.

*Magic Shows on the N. Russell stage at 11:00am, 1:00pm and 3:00pm.

*Meet and Greet with Robocars from 11:00am-4:00pm.

*Over 225 Vendors in 7 locations.

*Free parking & shuttle at Portland High School AND Generation Church beginning at 10:00am. Designated handicap/accessible parking and shuttles will be at the Generation Church location.

*Bingo beginning at 1:00pm.

*Parade begins at 4:00pm (applications for entry available online).

The Portland Chamber of Commerce and the City of Portland look forward to seeing old and new faces at our 83rd Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival®. Come help us continue making history.