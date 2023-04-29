Austin Peay State University Track and Field does well in First Day of Music City Challenge

Nashville, TN – Freshman Amani Sharif’s sixth-place finish in the long jump highlighted the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team’s first day at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge, Friday, at the Vanderbilt Outdoor Track and Field Facility.

Sharif was the only freshman to finish in the top 10 of the long jump and finished ahead of student-athletes from Michigan State and Vanderbilt.

Sabrina Oostburg picked up a pair of top-15 finishes after placing ninth in the javelin and 14th in the discus with distances of 30.87 and 35.21 meters, respectively. Emma Tucker finished 17th in the discus to conclude APSU’s events in the field.

Isis Banks finished 13th in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.91 seconds, while Kyra Wilder’s 24.96-second time was best for 15th.

Lauren Lewis’ 4:46.90 was 16th and Ashley Doyle finished in 14th in the 3000-meter run.

The APSU Govs begin their second day of the Music City Challenge in the field on Saturday at 9:00am with the hammer toss. Track events begin at 1:30pm with the 4×100.

