APSU Baseball holds off Central Arkansas for 7-6 win

Conway, AR – Second baseman Matt Aribal and first baseman Conner Gore each hit their first home runs, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to a 7-6 ASUN Conference victory against Central Arkansas Sunday at Bear Stadium.

Austin Peay State University (23-25, 13-11 ASUN) opened the scoring in the second inning as Aribal hit his first home run as a Governor – a two-run shot to right-center field. Gore followed with his first APSU home run to lead off the third inning. Designated hitter Lyle Miller-Green hit his 15th of the season later in the third, and APSU led 4-0.

Central Arkansas (21-25, 12-12 ASUN) broke through in the third against APSU Govs starting pitcher Jacob Weaver. A walk and single with one out turned into two runs. Right fielder Kolby Johnson drove in a run with a single, and a second run scored when catcher Noah Argenta reached on an infield error, trimming the APSU lead to 4-2.

Weaver allowed a single to the next batter after the error but settled in afterward. He retired nine consecutive batters to reach the sixth inning. After hitting a batter with two out, he got a ground out to end the inning, capping his longest career outing.

Austin Peay State University pushed their lead back to four runs in the fourth inning. Center fielder Nathan Barksdale singled to start the rally. Catcher Gus Freeman followed with a double before Gore hammered another double down the right-field line, scoring Barksdale and Freeman to push the lead to 6-2.

The Bears got on the board again against the Governors’ bullpen. A pitch hit center fielder Drew Sturgeon to begin the inning. Third baseman Mason King followed with a home run to left field, slashing the APSU lead to 6-4. The Bears would put two runners on board later in the inning, but reliever Dan Merrill ended the threat with a fly out.

Aribal then provided an important insurance run in the ninth inning with his second home run of the game, again to right field.

Central Arkansas mounted a charge in its final turn at bat. APSU Govs’ reliever Paul Rector hit a batter to start the inning, and Johnson singled with one out to drive in the runner. After another single, pinch hitter Trey Harris grounded out to score another run and put the tying run at second base. A walk put the winning run aboard. Rector would end the threat with a strikeout looking to end the game.

Weaver (2-3) picked up the win with the Govs’ sixth quality start of the season. He went six innings with two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. Reliever Dan Merrill provided two scoreless innings before handing it off to Rector, who picked up his first save.

Central Arkansas starter Charlie Christensen (2-5) took the loss after allowing four runs on five hits in three-plus innings. Reliever Trent Gregson went the final five innings, holding APSU to one run.

The Governors outhit the Bears, 10-7, and finished the series with a 34-24 edge at the plate. Aribal led the APSU Govs with his 2-for-4, two-homer, three RBI effort. Gore was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, and three RBI.

Johnson led the Bears with his 2-for-4, two-RBI outing, and King was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues its road trip when it heads east to face nationally-ranked Tennessee in a Tuesday 5:30pm CT game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.