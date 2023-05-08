Customs House Museum and Cultural Center to Publish Third Edition of Historic Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Historic Clarksville: The Bicentennial Story 1784–1984, by Charles Waters, was published as the official commemorative history of Clarksville, Tennessee, in conjunction with the 200th anniversary of the city’s founding.

The second edition — Historic Clarksville 1784–2004, authored by John Butler — was published with added content covering the previous 20 years, including a special chapter on the tornado of 1999.

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center will now publish a third edition, scheduled for release in Fall of 2024. Veteran Clarksville journalist Jimmy Settle will author the new volume, Historic Clarksville 1784–2024, which will add approximately 100 pages of new content covering the years from 2004 to 2024.

Customs House Museum & Cultural Center Executive Director Frank Lott, along with former business partner Jeff Bibb, published the two previous volumes of the book under the banner of Historic Clarksville Publishing Co. Lott commented about the next edition, “As co-publisher of the past volumes, I am very pleased that the Museum is teaming up with Jimmy Settle to author the third edition.

No one has tracked the growth and progress of Clarksville over the past three decades more thoroughly than Jimmy. Together, we’ll continue documenting the story of our amazing community so that it can be shared with even more generations of citizens.”

Settle’s journalism career spans more than 30 years with the Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle as a business and features writer. He now is the Director of Communications for the City of Clarksville.

About the book project, Settle said, “There is not another place in America that has seen such dynamic growth since 2004 as Clarksville has, driven by a melting pot of cultures and nationalities and a military community that is consistently celebrated. It’s a fascinating and diverse community that we are going to track in Historic Clarksville. I am honored to be engaged in the journey.”

The award-winning Historic Clarksville is a comprehensive historical account of Clarksville’s history from pre-white settlement to the present. The updated hardcover “coffee table” volume will be printed in full color and leather-bound with gold foil title stamping. Features will include even more photographs, illustrations, and graphics, as well as a limited number of business histories in the Gallery of Commerce section.

Bibb and Lott have turned over all copyright and ownership of the previous editions to the Customs House Museum. All pre-press production such as research, editing, graphic design, and photography will be completed by a team of local talent to include Bill Harpel, Military Liaison for the City of Clarksville, Dr. Ellen Kanervo, Executive Director of the Clarksville Arts & Heritage Council, Karen Lyle, owner of K Lyle Design, Jennifer Goode Stevens, owner of Goode Edits, Shana Thornton, owner of Thorncraft Publishing, and Dr. Minoa Uffelman, Professor of History at Austin Peay State University.

Jostens Printing and Publishing in Clarksville has been contracted to print and bind 2,000 copies of the third edition. Proceeds from book sales will support programming at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center.

For more information about how to be part of the Gallery of Commerce, contact:

Becky Wood

931-648-5780 ext. 2024

becky@customshousemuseum.org

To learn more about Historic Clarksville 1784–2024, contact:

Frank Lott, Executive Director

Customs House Museum & Cultural Center

200 South Second Street

Clarksville, Tennessee 37040

frank@customshousemuseum.org

