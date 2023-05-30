Clarksville Police Department is searching for Runaway Juvenile Jaquan Pinckney

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD_ is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Jaquan Pinckney, (black male).

He was last seen on the evening of May 23rd at his residence on Canterbury Road. Jaquan is 5’6” tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes (there is no clothing description).

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Headley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5683.