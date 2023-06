Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that 16-year-old O’Jarrion Griffin, the homicide suspect from the shooting that occurred on Parkway Place on June 4th is in custody.

Griffin was wanted for the shooting death of 23-year-old Wylil Alexander,

The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time.