Marsha Blackburn Report: Ending Child Trafficking

Washington, D.C. – As many as 30% of children DNA tested at the southern border are unrelated to the accompanying illegal immigrants posing as their family members. Drug cartels and gangs use minors to falsely present themselves as family units and seek asylum at our southern border.

The Joe Biden administration’s decision to halt all DNA familial testing is a grave misstep that not only puts the safety of Americans at risk but also increases the number of migrant children being trafficked.

That’s why I introduced the End Child Trafficking Now Act, which would require a DNA test to determine the relationship between illegal immigrants coming across the border and any accompanying children.

Weekly Update

In May, Forbes reported that TikTok has stored the sensitive information of U.S. TikTok users in Communist China, including social security numbers and tax information. This week, I sent a letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew demanding answers to these allegations. We deserve to know if the CCP has access to Americans’ data.

As illegal immigrants flood our open border, the Tennessee National Guard is leading the way in protecting the American people and giving Border Patrol the backup they desperately need. I joined Governor Bill Lee in Millington last weekend to support them ahead of their deployment to the border.

Communist China has stolen our intellectual property for years, and the emergence of Artificial Intelligence is another way for China to assert its dominance. In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing I questioned witnesses about steps the U.S. can take to directly counter China’s aggressive stance on both patent innovation and AI capabilities.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI