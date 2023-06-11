Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for June 11th – June 15th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this week shows a chance of rain throughout most of the week.

Expect showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00pm Sunday night. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds. The temperature will drop to around 59 degrees. A northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph is expected, with gusts as high as 25 mph. There is an 80% chance of precipitation, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, although higher amounts are possible during thunderstorms.

Monday will start mostly cloudy but will gradually become sunny. The high will be around 76 degrees. A north-northwest wind of around 10 mph will provide a gentle breeze.

Anticipate partly cloudy skies Monday night, with a low of around 55 degrees. The northwest wind will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening.

There is a slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible on Tuesday mainly after 2:00pm. It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. The wind will be light, starting from the south-southwest and becoming west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

There remains a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday night. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 59 degrees. A southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph is expected.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, mainly between 11:00am and 2:00pm. It will be sunny, with a high reaching 85 degrees. A southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will provide a gentle breeze.

The sky will be mostly clear, with a low of around 62 degrees on Wednesday night. Expect a southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.

On Thursday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2:00pm. The day will be sunny, with a high climbing to 89 degrees. The wind will be out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday night before 8:00pm. The low will be around 65 degrees under mostly clear skies. A west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph is expected.