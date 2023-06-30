City of Clarksville offices will closes Tuesday in observance of Independence Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed Tuesday, July 4th, 2023 in observance of Independence Day. Revenue collections will be closed on Monday, July 3rd.

Public safety departments will be on duty as usual Tuesday and all essential city services will continue.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, also will be closed Tuesday.

In the event of a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and online bill payment feature, will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed Tuesday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call (931) 648-8151. Customers can go online for service and bill-paying information.

Revenue Collections at both City Hall and the North Service Center will be closed on Monday, July 3rd, 2023. All of City Hall and the North Service Center will be closed on Tuesday, July 4th in observance of Independence Day.

During the closure, taxpayers can still make payments on the City’s website (www.cityofclarksville.com) or utilize the drop box located outside of the City Hall building.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Wednesday, July 5th, for regularly scheduled hours.