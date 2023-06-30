Austin Peay State University theatre professor Leni Dyer returns to Norwegian Cruise Line as changeover costumer

Clarksville, TN – Leni Dyer, an associate professor and costume designer in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Theatre and Dance, has returned to her role as a changeover costumer for Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) as of May 2023.

In addition, NCL seeks to establish an official relationship with the department to offer immediate employment opportunities for APSU graduates upon completion of their studies.

Dyer, an accomplished instructor and costumer, brings a wealth of experience to her role at APSU. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Kennesaw State University and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Alabama.

Her professional journey has taken her across the United States and the world, working with renowned theaters such as the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, The Omaha Playhouse in Omaha, Nebraska, and the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

In addition, Dyer is an active member of organizations such as the United States Institute for Theatre Technology, the Southeastern Theatre Conference and the Tennessee Theatre Association, where she previously served as president. Her passion for research and continued learning also led her to join an education delegate tour with People to People Ambassador Programs in mainland China.

Dyer’s previous experience working in costumes on cruise ships provided her with unique opportunities to travel to various destinations including Japan, China, the Virgin Islands and Hawaii. Her role as a changeover costumer involves transitioning costumes from the previous cast to new hires, which requires a diverse skill set encompassing sewing techniques, creativity, patience, and stamina.

“When asked what the best part [of my career] is, my knee-jerk answer is traveling, but I think it is more than that,” Dyer said. “I love seeing the beautiful costumes on stage that we worked so hard on come to life and then receiving the applause from the audience.”

In May 2023, Dyer embarked on a memorable journey, visiting Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, England, Ireland, and Northern Ireland. Working alongside a team of four staff members, she coordinated the costume changeover process, ensuring a seamless transition for the new cast members. She also captured stunning visuals during her travels, providing a glimpse into her enriching experience.

Dyer’s upcoming engagement with NCL will take her to Panama City, Panama, in December 2023, further expanding her international repertoire and strengthening APSU’s partnership with NCL.

Deonte Warren, APSU assistant professor and musical theatre coordinator, also has experience working with NCL, and the cruise line recently expressed interest in visiting the Department of Theatre and Dance to interact with students and share insights into potential career opportunities.

APSU’s partnership with NCL signifies the University’s commitment to providing students with tangible employment prospects upon graduation. The collaboration will help the Department of Theatre and Dance continue nurturing students’ abilities, honing their sewing techniques, fostering creativity and instilling the stamina required to pursue a career in theatre.

To learn more about Leni Dyer and her career journey, tune in to Austin Peay’s College of Arts and Letters Dean William ‘Buzz’ Hoon on the podcast, Govs on the Go, anywhere you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.