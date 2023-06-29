Nashville Sounds gets 5-1 victory at Memphis Redbirds

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds (42-34, 2-0) stayed hot in the summer heat, picking up their 11th victory in their last 14 games with a 5-1 win over the Memphis Redbirds (39-38, 0-2) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

It was the Cam Devanney show in Memphis, as the shortstop provided almost all the pop in the Sounds offense. Batting in a tied 1-1 game in the second, Devanney took a first-pitch fastball the opposite way over the right field wall to put the Sounds ahead. Later in the sixth, Devanney kept a line drive fair down the left field line for a two-run blast, making it a 4-1 game. The 26-year-old later added a sac fly for his fourth RBI of the night in the eighth.

Two runs would prove to be enough for the Sounds pitching staff. Janson Junk (5-4) set a season-high with six strikeouts in 7.0 one-run innings. He gave up a run in the first, then shut down the Redbirds the rest of the way. Junk worked 10 groundouts in the game and struck out four of his last six batters faced, getting better as the night wore on.

Memphis failed to get much going off the Sounds bullpen, who closed out the final couple frames. Abner Uribe worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning, striking out Daniel Robertson with a 102-mile-per-hour fastball for the first out. J.B. Bukauskas worked around a leadoff single to put away the Redbirds in the ninth.

Eight of Nashville’s nine batters reached in the win, pounding out nine hits with five walks. Outside of Devanney’s couple of blasts, Keston Hiura and Abraham Toro contributed multiple hits in the contest. Skye Bolt reached three times with a single and two walks.

The Nashville Sounds face the Memphis Redbirds for game three of the six-game series tomorrow night. Right-hander Jason Alexander (0-0, 0.00) makes his second rehab start with Nashville. He’ll face Cardinals prospect Gordon Graceffo (1-2, 4.67). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT from AutoZone Park.

Post-Game Notes

Cam Devanney added his first multi-homer game of the season and fourth of his professional career tonight (first since July 17th, 2022 with Biloxi at Tennessee).

The Sounds did not have any multi-homer games entering June (their first 52 games of the year). The club now has had eight in their past 24 games.

Janson Junk has gone seven innings in back-to-back starts for the first time in his professional or collegiate career. In five starts this month, Junk is 3-0 with a 2.76 ERA (29.1 IP/9 ER) and 1.02 WHIP.

Sounds starters have allowed 1 ER or less in nine of their last 14 starts, dating back to June 13th.

Keston Hiura had his 12 th multi-hit game in 42 games this year. Hiura has reached safely in six of his last seven games since returning from the injured list.

multi-hit game in 42 games this year. Hiura has reached safely in six of his last seven games since returning from the injured list. Tyrone Taylor finished 0-for-5 with two strikeouts and an outfield assist in his first game on rehab assignment. He was placed on the injured list by Milwaukee on June 2nd with a right elbow sprain.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2023 season are on sale now.

For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.