Clarksville Police Department seeks to Vehicle Burglary, Identity Theft suspect

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Vehicle Burglary and Identity Theft/Forgery Case that occurred on June 6th, 2023.

The victim reported that she parked her vehicle at the Clarksville Marina / Liberty Park at approximately noon on the 6th. A short time later, at approximately 2:13pm, her credit card was used at Krogers, 1489 Madison Street, and again at 2:44pm at Krogers, 110 Dover Crossing Road.

The victim said that when she had initially parked her vehicle at Liberty Park, the only other vehicle in the parking lot at the time was a white Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Detective Weber was able to obtain an image of the individual using the credit card, and CPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Weber at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

The Clarksville Police Department would also like to remind citizens to “Park Smart.”