Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) asked for the public’s assistance in locating the owners of a horse that was found on Alexander Drive running towards Dunlop Lane, Tennova Healthcare at around 6:00am this morning.

The horse was in good health and well-nourished but missed his family. The horse was “detained” and “in custody” at a secure location.

The owner was located, the horse has made “bond” and has been returned to its owner.