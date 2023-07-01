86.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Clarksville Fire Rescue investigators are asking for information about a fire on Button Court

Clarksville Fire RescueClarksville, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) investigators, with assistance from the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), are looking for information pertaining to a fire at 2323 Button Court that occurred on Friday, June 28th, 2023 at 12:40am.

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with any information regarding this fire.

An award of up to $5,000 may be paid for the information that leads to the identification of any person committing arson.

Arson HotlineCall the TN Arson Hotline at 1.800.762.3017 (All calls are confidential)

You can also contact Captain Neal Cherry with any information. 931.645.7462 ext. 6331.

