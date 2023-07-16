Tennessee Department of Human Services announces Families First Participants to Receive a One-Time Back-to-School Payment

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) will provide extra support to more than 13,000 families who receive monthly cash assistance through the state’s Families First program.

The payment will provide extra support to Families First participants as they begin to prepare for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

Households with an active case in the Families First Program as of July 1st, 2023, will receive a one-time payment on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. This one-time payment will be available around July 15th, 2023.

“We understand the importance of investing in the education of our children, and we recognize the financial challenges families face when preparing for the upcoming school year,” commented TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “By providing this additional one-time payment intended to help with back-to-school expenses, we aim to alleviate some of the burdens families endure and ensure that every child has the resources they need to thrive academically.”

Families First is Tennessee’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. TANF is a federally funded program that emphasizes work, family strengthening, and personal responsibility to empower families for long-term success. The program helps participants reach this goal by providing temporary cash assistance, transportation, child care assistance, educational support, job training, and other support services.

For further information about the Families First program, please visit the TDHS website at www.tn.gov/humanservices/for-families/families-first-tanf.html.

About the Tennessee Department of Human Services

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) consists of multiple divisions with a unified mission to build strong families by connecting Tennesseans to employment, education, and supportive services.

Led by governor-appointed Commissioner Clarence H. Carter, TDHS serves nearly two million Tennesseans to ensure that all state residents have an opportunity to reach their full potential as contributing members of their community.

Among the many services and programs provided by TDHS, some of the leading programs include the Child Support Program, Child and Adult Day Services and Licensing, Families First (the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Rehabilitation Services for people with disabilities, and Adult Protective Services, along with many others.

TDHS is an organization committed to connecting people to resources that help individuals, families and communities thrive towards long-term economic freedom and prosperity.

For more information, please visit: Tennessee Department of Human Services.