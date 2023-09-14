76.2 F
History on the Rocks

By News Staff
History on the Rocks at Shelby's Trio

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Clarksville history buffs were recently treated to History on the Rocks, presented by Second & Commerce Magazine, at Skyline 500, a rooftop bar located inside Shelby’s Trio.

The quarterly’s latest edition focused on a celebration of Dunbar Cave’s fifty years as a Tennessee State Park. Featured writers and experts talked about how the local landmark has served our community and how the property has changed over the decades.

The evening featured Dunbar Cave-themed specialty drinks, trivia, and a chance to win free drinks and other prizes.

