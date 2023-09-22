Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis beats Chattanooga at APSU Fall Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team opened its fall campaign by sweeping doubles and earning four singles victories on Friday’s first day of the APSU Fall Tournament at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov earned the first doubles win of the day, paring to defeat the Mocs’ duo of Madeline Orlava and Emma Pedretti, 6-1. Jana Leder and Luca Bohlen played in the first-career collegiate match and defeated UTC’s Emma Peeler and Caroline Gibbens 6-4. APSU’s final win in doubles came in a 6-3 victory, with Yu-Hua Chang and Asia Fontana defeating Margaret Manolache and Sanja Djurdjevic.

Austin Peay State University then earned 4-of-7 singles victories, with all four victories coming in straight sets.

Torrealba surrendered just two games in her 6-1, 6-1 victory against Pedretti, while Leder earned a 6-2, 7-5 win against Orlava. After defeating Peeler in an extended first set, Baranov made quick work of her opponent, defeating Peeler 6-1 in the deciding frame. Fontana earned the Govs final victory of the afternoon in a 6-3, 6-4 win against Djurdjevic.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will play in a pair of dual-styled matches tomorrow for the second day of the APSU Fall Tournament, beginning with a 9:30am match against Alabama-Birmingham, followed by a 2:30pm contest against long-time rival Southeast Missouri.

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga

Doubles

Singles

APSU Fall Tournament (Days 2-3)

Day Two Morning Schedule (9:30am)

Austin Peay vs. Alabama-Birmingham

Murray State vs. Chattanooga

Southeast Missouri vs. Cumberland (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Day Two Afternoon Schedule (2:30pm)

Austin Peay vs. Southeast Missouri

Chattanooga vs. Cumberland (Doubles)

Murray State vs. Alabama-Birmingham (Doubles) (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Day Three Schedule (9:30am)

Austin Peay vs. Cumberland

Murray State vs. Alabama-Birmingham (Singles)

Chattanooga vs. Southeast Missouri (Swan Lake Tennis Courts)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of and throughout the Governors 2023 fall season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis), and on Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).