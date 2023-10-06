APSU Volleyball loses to Bellarmine in straight sets at the Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Mikayla Powell led all hitters with 14 kills, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team could not overcome a balanced Bellarmine attack and dropped a three-set (24-26, 20-25, 23-25) Atlantic Sun Conference match Friday night at the Dunn Center.

Austin Peay (9-9, 2-3 ASUN) reached 23 points first in both the first and third sets but could not hold on for the victory. Bellarmine rallied from a 23-22 first-set deficit to force overtime before Maddie Hagan scored back-to-back kills to win the set.

The APSU Govs led 23-21 in the third set but could not close the frame as the Knights scored three consecutive kills before Anna Lococo ended the match with a service ace.

Bellarmine (6-11, 4-1 ASUN), which won its fourth straight match, saw Kylie VanHoy lead the way with a 12-kill, 22-assist, and 12-dig triple-double. Anna Burichia added 11 kills, Bailey Venard had 10 kills, and Hagan added nine kills to pace a 55-kill effort by the Knights.

Powell’s 14-kill night was her 15th consecutive double-digit kill performance. Jamie Seward came off the bench to score a career-best nine kills while hitting at a .500 clip. Karli Graham had six kills and five blocks.

Quick Hits

Graham Tracking

With her five blocks Friday, middle blocker Karli Graham has 20 blocks in her last four matches, averaging 1.33 blocks per set. She also has 29 kills (1.93 per set) during the streak.

Seward Shows Out

In addition to her career-high nine kills, Jamie Seward had a career-best four blocks.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team closes its four-match homestand with a Saturday 2:00pm match against Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels come to the Dunn Center after suffering their first ASUN loss – a five-set defeat at Lipscomb Friday night.