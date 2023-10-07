Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting October 7th, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane to demo and reconstruct the old bridge. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal at each bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

There will be intersection improvements on SR 112 / SR 76 consisting of grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

Daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Cheatham County from the Williamson County Line (LM 0.00) to the Davidson County – line (LM 7.15)

Nightly from 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be nighttime Lane closures to for guardrail installation, milling, and paving operations. (MM 184-191)

Davidson County – I-24

On-call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3

10/6 – 10/8, Continuously 12:00am – 9:00am The on ramp to I-24 EB from Old Hickory Blvd., will be closed from 8:00pm on Friday 10/6 until Noon on Sunday 10/8. A detour will be in place.

Davidson County – I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (SR1) (LM 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (SR 24, Charlotte Pike) (LM 9.61)

Nightly from 8:00pm – 5:00am, lane and ramp closures for striping operations will be alternating.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

10/6 & 10/10, 10:00am – 2:00pm, there will be rolling roadblocks on I-40 for blasting. Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 10/6 and 10/10 at 1:00pm.



Nightly from 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be lane closures on the Exit 216 ramp from I-40 WB to install an AT&T duct bank.

Davidson County – I-65

The random on-call pavement markings on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly from 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be nighttime lane closure for detail striping items along I-65 NB and SB. Lane closures will be required in each direction for the installation detailed striping items. (mm 87-96)

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65, and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly from 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Boulevard (Exit 85) for deck and parapet demolition.

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

Nightly from 8:00pm – 5:00am, lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from near the Rivergate exit for bridge repair activities will occur.

LOOK AHEAD: 10/6 continuously until 10/9

8:00pm – 5:00am Northbound and 6:00pm – 5:00am, southbound, There will be weekend lane closure starting Friday night till Monday morning for bridge repair. Two lane will remain open during the day, and Rivergate Parkway will be closed with a detour in place.

Davidson County – I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm and 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

Daily from 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Davidson County / Rutherford County – I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and operational upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro on I-24 from I-440 to U.S. 231 (SR 10)

10/8, 5:00am – 8:00am, lane closure and rolling roadblocks will be on I-24 to reinstall Lane Control Gantry 1 at MM 54. Rolling roadblocks will extend on I-440 and I-40 as well.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily from 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Humphreys County / Hickman County

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County

Nightly from 7:00pm – 5:00am, (excluding weekends) There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for pavement markings. (MM 135 – 149)

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly from 8:00pm – 5:00am There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Davidson County – I-65 / I-24

Cleaning Graffiti & Install Bridge Signs, Install Chevron Signs

10/5, 8:00pm – 5:00am, SB/EB lanes 2 and 3 will be closed

Davidson County – I-24

Bridge Inspection (MM 49) of the Siliman Evans Bridge

10/7, 7:00am – 11:00am, EB right lane closed

10/8, 7:00am – 11:00am, WB right lane closed

