Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis gets Nine Wins Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team combined to win nine matches on the opening day of the Brian Coons Memorial Tournament, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors opened their first of two dual-styled matches with four wins against former Ohio Valley Conference rival Tennessee Tech, with a trio coming in singles.

Bodi van Galen and Javier Tortajada won an extended doubles match to kick off the tournament’s first day, winning 8-6 in the tiebreaker against TTU’s Lukas Krause and Murilo Burckhardt.

Tortajada remained perfect in the morning session of the tournament, defeating Krause in the 10-point tiebreaker during singles play. Giovanni Becchis earned a three-set victory in his 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 comeback against Burckhardt.

Tom Bolton earned a straight-set (6-2, 6-3) win against the Golden Eagles’ Davids Sparks for the final win of the morning.

APSU split its four doubles matches against Cumberland in its final action of the opening day, with Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub earning a 6-1 win and Bolton and Becchis cruising to a 6-2 victory.

Minami earned his second win of the Govs’ home tournament, and the first of three straight-set wins against the Phoenix.

Following Minami’s win, Bolton won a pair of 6-3 frames, while Bodi van Galen won 6-3, 7-5 for the final result of the evening.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team concludes the Brian Coons Memorial Tournament with a match against Southern Indiana on Saturday at 12:30pm, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Results vs. Tennessee Tech

Doubles

Singles

Results vs. Cumberland

Doubles

Singles