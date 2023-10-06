Clarksville Police Department seeks to identify N’Quire Bar shooting Suspect

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department detectives are looking to identify an unknown black male in relation to the shooting that occurred on September 30th at the N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 North Riverside Drive.

The vehicle pictured is believed to be a dark gray Chyslter 300 with a sunroof.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Heath at 931.648.0656, ext. 5223.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.