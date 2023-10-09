54.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, October 9, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department responds to Shooting Already Occurred at Summit Heights
News

Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting Already Occurred at Summit Heights

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On October 8th, 2023, at around 8:06pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in the Summit Heights Housing Area. Officers patrolling near Summit Heights heard the shooting and quickly responded.

Several individuals in the immediate area stated that groups of juveniles between 12 and 16 years old got into a fight. After the fight was over, someone fired several shots from down the street.

While officers were attempting to speak to any victims and witnesses, CPD was notified by Tennova Healthcare that they had a 13-year-old female who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper leg. She was going to be transported to Nashville by ambulance for treatment.

[470cneter]

This does not appear to be a random act since most of the individuals involved are familiar with one another. This is still an active and ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes section of Ringgold Road for water service line repair
Next article
Clarksville Police Department reports Pedestrian Struck on Fort Campbell Boulevard passes away
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online