Clarksville Police Department responds to Shooting Already Occurred at Summit Heights

Clarksville, TN – On October 8th, 2023, at around 8:06pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a shooting in the Summit Heights Housing Area. Officers patrolling near Summit Heights heard the shooting and quickly responded.

Several individuals in the immediate area stated that groups of juveniles between 12 and 16 years old got into a fight. After the fight was over, someone fired several shots from down the street.

While officers were attempting to speak to any victims and witnesses, CPD was notified by Tennova Healthcare that they had a 13-year-old female who had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her upper leg. She was going to be transported to Nashville by ambulance for treatment.

This does not appear to be a random act since most of the individuals involved are familiar with one another. This is still an active and ongoing investigation and no other information is available for release. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this incident to call 911.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.