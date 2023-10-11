Tennessee National Guard Transportation Unit Deploys to United States-Mexico Border for Year-long Mission

Tullahoma, TN – More than 125 Tennessee National Guard’s 1175th Transportation Company Soldiers departed Tennessee Wednesday, October 11th, 2023, on the first leg of a year-long deployment to the Southwest border.

The 1175th, headquartered in Tullahoma and with a detachment in Brownsville, is a transportation unit comprised of National Guardsmen trained in various logistics, maintenance, and combat functions, enabling the Army to maneuver freely by moving personnel and material by trucks.

The unit is deploying to McAllen, Texas, along the United States-Mexico border, where they will assist the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency in protecting the United States, preventing illegal entry, and deterring illicit activity or other threats.

“This is a unique mission we have been getting ready for,” said Capt. Everett Miller, commander of the 1175th Transportation Company. “Our Soldiers have been working hard for over a year to prepare for this and anything else needed.”

Some of the tasks the 1175th is prepared to perform is assisting the U.S. Border Patrol with monitoring the border, supporting border patrol stations, and establishing observation posts to help detect illegal entry into the United States.

“We will be based primarily in the McAllen, Texas, area and will assist border patrol stations as needed,” said Miller. “It will be a dynamic and important mission, requiring our Soldiers to be flexible and able to operate in a critical and stressful environment, but our unit has the best leaders and Soldiers in Tennessee. We couldn’t be more ready.”

On October 11th, the Soldiers of the 1175th Transportation Company flew to Fort Bliss, Texas, where they will complete a week of final pre-deployment training before traveling to McAllen.

“We are all looking forward to doing the job we are trained and ready for,” said Miller.