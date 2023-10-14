Austin Peay State University Women’s Soccer plays Queens at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field, Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hosts Atlantic Sun Conference foe Queens in a Sunday 1:00pm match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for Alumni Day and the regular-season home finale.

Austin Peay (5-9-3, 3-4-2 ASUN) claimed its second-straight point in the ASUN standings following another scoreless draw against Kennesaw State on Thursday in Clarksville.

Katie Bahn continued her strong junior campaign in the net, as the Hendersonville native had nine saves against the Owls. With her nine stops, Bahn became the first APSU goalkeeper to tally 20 saves in two matches since Mary Parker Powell had 20 in a two-game stretch during the 2017 season.

With two games remaining in the conference slate, the Govs sit in a two-way tie for sixth in league standings with 11 points. APSU is still eligible for the fourth seed, as it is only three points behind No. 4 North Alabama – who APSU defeated earlier this season. The Govs also stand two points ahead of eighth and ninth place North Florida and Kennesaw State.

Queens (4-5-6, 2-2-5) leads the ASUN with six draws this season. They also have allowed the second-fewest goals in ASUN play with six; however, they also have tallied the least amount of goals in conference play with four.

The Royals are coming off a 3-0 loss at Lipscomb Thursday after claiming a 1-0 victory against Jacksonville at home last Sunday.

QU has had 10 goalscorers this season, with Amy Hare, Lucie Platt, and Savannah Stuart all netting a pair of scores.

Erica Turner has started all 15 games in the net for Queens, where she has made 86 saves and allowed just 13 goals, garnering a .869 goals-against average.

About the Queens Royals



Their Gaffer: Neely Noel took over Queens during its first year in Division I and in the ASUN. Tey are 7-13-11 all-time in their career and at Queens.

2023 Record: 3-5-6 (2-2-5 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After winning their first match of the season against Wofford, the Royals went winless in their four before setting the program record with eight goals in a shutout victory against South Carolina State on September 10th. Queens went winless in their first four ASUN matches, with three of those results being scoreless draws. The Royals enter Sunday’s match with a 2-1-2 record over their last five matches, with wins against Stetson and Jacksonville and a loss in their most recent match at Lipscomb on Thursday.

2022 Record: 3-8-5 (3-5-2 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: After finishing with 11 points in ASUN play during their inaugural season in the league and Division I, the Royals missed the postseason and had their season come to an end following a 1-0 victory against Austin Peay State University on October 22nd.

All-Time Series: 1-0 Queens | First meeting in Clarksville

Last Meeting: Austin Peay dropped in the 2022 season finale in a 1-0 loss to Queens in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Royals scored an 82nd-minute goal to claim the victory.

About Austin Peay Soccer



Our Gaffer: Kim McGowan is in her second year at Austin Peay State University, with a record of 8-18-9. She has a career record of 42-39-14, with previous coaching stints at Olivet (2015-17) and Thomas Moore (2017-18).

2023 Record: 5-9-3 (3-4-2 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After finishing nonconference play 2-5-1, APSU has gone 3-4-2 in ASUN play, with a pair of scoreless draws in their most recent matches against Stetson and Kennesaw State.

2022 Record: 3-9-6 (1-6-3)