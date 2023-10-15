50.6 F
Austin Peay State University Soccer gets 1-1 draw against Queens

News Staff
APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN Alec Baumgardt netted her second goal of the season in the eighth minute as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against Queens in Atlantic Sun Conference action, Sunday at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

After a corner kick by Tori Case late in the seventh minute bounced around the goalie box, Baumgardt found the back of the net on Austin Peay’s (5-9-4, 3-4-3 ASUN) second shot of the afternoon to give the APSU Govs an early advantage against Queens (4-6-7, 2-3-6 ASUN).

The APSU Govs tallied four straight shots between the 20th and 27th minute, with the first two shots being blocked by a pair of Royals and the second, a header attempt by Lindsey McMahon from the left post, being saved by Queens’ Erica Turner.

Alana Owens also fired a shot on net in the 27th minute, but the attempt was saved by Turner as well. 

Austin Peay State University held its 1-0 advantage at the half, as the Govs outshot the visiting Royals, 10-5, including 5-1 in shots on goal. 

Goalkeeper Katie Bahn made a trio of saves in the opening 23 minutes of the second half to keep the Royals off the board; however, an APSU own goal in the 83rd minute tied that match, 1-1.

Neither team was able to tally an attempt in the final 7:29 despite a trio of corner kicks between the two teams, resulting in the draw. 

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team now turns its attention to a Saturday 6:00pm match against the ASUN Regular-Season Champions, Lipscomb. The Governors guarantee a spot in the 2023 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship with a win or draw.

