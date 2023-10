Fort Campbell, KY – Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), held a change of responsibility ceremony for Command Sgt. Maj. Melisha Wilson (incoming) and Command Sgt. Maj. Vitalia Sanders (outgoing) on October 5th, 2023, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Wilson previously served as the 1st Armored Division G4 Sergeant Major.