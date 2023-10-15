Hot APSU Women’s Golf sets sights on Lady Red Wolves Classic

Clarksville, TN – Looking to extend its winning streak to four straight tournaments, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team is set to compete at Arkansas State’s Lady Red Wolves Classic on Monday and Tuesday at Sage Meadows Country Club in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Atlantic Sun Conference rivals Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, and North Alabama at the par-72, 6,164-yard course. Arkansas State, Little Rock, Louisiana–Monroe, Memphis, Missouri State, Morehead State, Murray State, Samford, Texas A&M – Commerce, Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, Troy, and UT Arlington complete the 16-team, 95-player field.

After earning individual medalist honors at the APSU Intercollegiate and Saluki Invitational, Erica Scutt will lead the Governors off the first tee and look to pick up her third-straight individual victory. Scutt leads Austin Peay State University with a 71.58 stroke average this season and leads the team with three rounds in the 60s and seven rounds at even or under par. Scutt is also tied for the team lead with 11 counting scores in 12 rounds played.

After a runner-up finish at the Saluki Invitational, Maggie Glass is second in line for APSU head coach Jessica Combs. Glass has played to a 73.83 stroke average this season, which ranks second on the team, and her three rounds at even or under par are tied for second on the team. Glass also has carded 10 counting scores in 12 rounds played, which is tied for third on the squad.

After earning individual medalist honors at the APSU Intercollegiate and then posting her second-consecutive top-10 finish at the Sauki Invitational, Kady Foshaug is third off the tee for the APSU Govs. Foshaug’s 74. 58 stroke average is the third-best mark on the team this season, while her two rounds in the 60s rank second on the team, and her three rounds at even or under par are tied for second. Foshaug is also tied for third on the team with 10 counting scores in 12 rounds played this year.

With a 75.17 stroke average this season, Jillian Breedlove is fourth off the tee for Austin Peay State University at Sage Meadow’s Country Club. Breedlove is tied for the team lead with 11 counting scores in a dozen rounds played this season. She also ranks fourth on the team with two rounds at even or under par.

Rounding out the Austin Peay State University lineup, Kaley Campbell has posted a 76.50 stroke average this season. Campbell has carded eight counting scores in 12 rounds played and finished tied for 23rd at the Saluki Invitational last time out.

Austin Peay State University will be paired with Memphis and Samford for the first two rounds of the Lady Red Wolves Classic, which begins on Monday with an 8:15am shotgun start. GolfStat will have live scoring for the event.

