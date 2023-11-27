Clarksville Police Department identifies Person Struck on Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the victim of the vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023, has been identified as 57-year-old Robbie Woodruff of Clarksville.

The next of kin notifications have been made. This is still an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Investigator Burton at 931.648.0656, ext. 566