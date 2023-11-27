Planters Bank Presents… Holiday movie favorites at the Roxy Regional Theatre this November, December

Clarksville, TN – Offering budget-friendly entertainment options at only $5.00 a ticket, the Planters Bank Presents… film series has your wishlist in mind with a host of holiday movie favorites screening at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Sunday evenings in November and December:

The Polar Express

Sunday, December 3rd at 6:00pm

When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. The Academy Award-winning team of Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis reunite for this inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.

Rating: PG

Running time: 100 minutes

Release year: 2004

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Nona Gaye, Peter Scolari, Leslie Zemeckis, Michael Jeter

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Sunday, December 10th at 6:00pm

In this sequel to the two Lampoon Vacation flicks, the Griswold family host their dysfunctional relatives for the holiday as the dad (Chevy Chase) contends with spontaneously combusting Christmas lights and temperamental trees while anticipating the arrival of his annual bonus.

Rating: PG-13

Running time: 97 minutes

Release year: 1989

Director: Jeremiah Chechik

Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

It’s A Wonderful Life

Sunday, December 17th at 6:00pm

In Frank Capra’s classic holiday comedy/drama, an angel (Henry Travers) helps a compassionate but despairingly frustrated businessman, George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart), by showing what life would have been like if he never existed. George starts to realize how many lives he has changed and impacted, and how they would be different if he was never there.

Rating: PG

Running time: 130 minutes

Release year: 1946

Director: Frank Capra

Cast: Tom Hanks, James Stewart, Donna Reed, Lionel Barrymore, Thomas Mitchell, Henry Travers, Beulah Bondi

Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

