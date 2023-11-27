‘Is the education system broken?’ asks Dr. Zack Barnes in Austin Peay State University Honors Course

Clarksville, TN – Dr. Zack Barnes, an assistant professor of education at Austin Peay State University (APSU), is teaching an honors course titled “Is the Education System Broken?” this fall.

In this course, he challenges his students to closely examine their education thus far and critically assess how the education system works.

Barnes said analyzing how the education system is broken represents the first step in solving the problem, important for everyone, not just those with an active role within it.

“As a former teacher, I think everyone should care about the education system,” Barnes said. “Caring about the education system shouldn’t just be from those who have kids in the school system but from all citizens. Some may see education as broken from a funding aspect, but others may see it as broken because they believe the education system focuses too much on testing.”

The course offers an overview of current education policies. Topics cover vouchers, charter schools, the federal role in education, high-stakes assessments, school funding, and more. Barnes aims to teach students about the legislative process at the state level, enabling them to create their own pieces of legislation as part of the semester’s coursework.

“The students have such great ideas and can easily pinpoint things in the school system that they did not like or were not effective,” he said. “I wish we spent more time listening to our students because they have unique ideas on how to make our education system better.”

Barnes aims to make a difference for his honors students from various majors at Austin Peay State University and for aspiring teachers in the Eriksson College of Education. These students will apply what they learn from the course to their future careers. The Eriksson College of Education dedicates itself to tackling ongoing issues in education through the development of well-known programs like the Grow Your Own Teacher Residency .

Students desire to feel supported by their school systems, which is why understanding current, relevant debates and conversations is important for them, Barnes has noticed.

“This class is crucial because it shows them that the hot topics that are being debated in school board meetings are usually not the most important topics that matter to the education system,” he said. “My students want an education system that educates the whole child, where we care about the mental health of our students and their ability to self-regulate their emotions. My students want to see more focus on preparing students for life after high school, with more chances to get out into the community and work in different fields.”

Barnes wants his students to feel knowledgeable and engaged in the educational process when they leave the classroom, to make informed decisions even after they leave Austin Peay State University and to provide them with the tools and resources to impact the education system. He hopes they will take advantage of these opportunities.



“My hope is as they leave APSU, they continue to be interested in how elected officials manage our education system,” he said.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts often visits Barnes’ classes to share his insights on educational reform. A former state legislator, he has experience on the House Education Committee.

“My students love hearing from Mayor Pitts and the experience he brings to the class,” Barnes said. “This semester, he read through their proposed legislation and discussed it with my students. He was so interested in the bills that he is still sending more emails about them.”

Visit the website to learn more about Austin Peay State University’s Honors Program.