TWRA announces December Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt to be held at Buffalo Ridge Refuge

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold its annual Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County on Saturday, December 16th, 2023. The hunt is free of charge for youth ages 6-16 who will have the opportunity to hunt with dogs.

The hunt will be limited to 20 participants. Breakfast and lunch will also be furnished. The day will begin with breakfast and mandatory safety talk at 6:00am. The hunt starts at 7:00am and lunch will be available beginning at noon.

Registration can be made on the TWRA website here. To register, parents must sign into their child’s account to complete the required information. If selected, a confirmation packet with a map and items to consider bringing will be mailed. For further information or questions, email Donald Hosse at don.hosse@tn.gov.

Buffalo Ridge Refuge is an outreach and education site with more than 1,800 acres of wildlife habitat. TWRA hosts unique learning opportunities at the property throughout the year including a youth deer hunt, workshops for new hunters and trappers, Wounded Soldier events, and Becoming an Outdoorswoman events.

For more information visit TNWidllife.org or visit GoOutdoorsTennessee.com for a list of all available events.