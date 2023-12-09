Austin Peay State University Football’s Mike DiLiello Named United Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year

Clarksville, TN – For the first time in 43 years, an Austin Peay State University (APSU) quarterback has been named conference offensive player of the year, with Mike DiLiello earning United Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors in the league’s inaugural season.

“This is truly an honor,” said DiLiello. “I could not have achieved this award without the support and hard work of all of my teammates and coaches! Go Govs!”

The Pembroke Pines, Florida native is the fourth Governor to be named the conference offensive player of the year, joining DeAngelo Wilson (2020), Sonny Defilippis (1980), and Carlton Flatt (1964) – all of whom were the Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year. He also joins Defilippis and Flatt as the third quarterback in program history to earn the award.

The 6-1, 215-pound signal caller also finished eighth in the voting for the 2023 Walter Payton Award, presented by FedEx Ground and Stats Perform to the FCS National Offensive Player of the Year. DiLiello’s eighth-place finish – with three first-place votes – is the highest ever by a Governor, topping a 17th-place finish by Jay Bailey (2002) and a 15th-place finish by Wilson (2020).

DiLiello, who also was a First Team All-UAC selection, led one of the top offenses in the FCS. The Governors ranked ninth in the country and led the UAC in scoring offense (34.1 ppg) while ranking 13th among FCS teams in passing offense (274.1) and 15th in total offense (426.8) – they ranked second in the UAC in both of those categories while also setting the APSU record in both.

DiLiello ranks second in the FCS in passing yards (3,164), third in passing touchdowns (28), seventh in passing efficiency (160.3), 10th in yards per pass attempt (8.74), 12th in completion percentage (.669), 22nd in completions per game (20.17), and 24th in passing yards per completion (13.07) – he led the UAC in all seven categories. He also ranked 12th in the FCS and second in the conference with 263.7 passing yards per game.

With his 3,164 passing yards, DiLiello became the second quarterback in Austin Peay State University history to throw for 3,000 yards in a season, joining JaVaughn Craig, who passed for a program-record 3,208 yards in 2019. However, after throwing for 2,447 yards during the 2022 season, DiLiello is the only quarterback in APSU history to pass for 2,000-plus yards in multiple seasons.

With 198 points responsible for and 16.5 points responsible for per game, DiLiello ranked fourth and fifth in the FCS, respectively, while leading the UAC in both stats. He also averaged 280.6 yards per total offense per game, which was good for 11th in the FCS and second in the UAC.



DiLiello totaled five rushing touchdowns on the ground, which was tied for seventh in the UAC, and led all quarterbacks in the conference.

During his stellar 2023 campaign, DiLiello set the following Austin Peay State University single-season records:

Passing touchdowns – 28

Completion percentage – 66.9

Passing efficiency – 160.3

Passing yards per game – 263.7

Total offense per game – 280.6

He also closed his decorated career as a Gov with the following Austin Peay State University career records:

Passing yards – 5,611

Passing touchdowns – 49

Completion percentage – 64.1

Passing efficiency – 149.7

Passing yards per game – 244.0

Total offense – 6,260

Total offense per game – 272.2

Touchdowns responsible for – 62

During the 2023 campaign, DiLiello recorded five 300-yard passing games, which was more than any other quarterback in the UAC and as many as any other quarterback in APSU history had in their entire career. DiLiello finished his time as a Governor with a program-record eight 300-yard passing performances.

DiLiello’s best single-game passing total came when he threw for an Austin Peay State University record 441 yards on 37 completions – both marks are tied for the fifth-best single-game totals in the FCS this season – against East Tennessee. DiLiello’s 441-yard performance was the third 400-yard passing game in Austin Peay State University history and was the first, and only, in the UAC last season.

In addition, DiLiello matched the APSU single-game record and posted the best single-game total in the FCS last season when he fired six touchdown passes – to six different receivers – against North Alabama.

