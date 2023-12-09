65.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Tornato Watch until tonight

Tornado Watch

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tornado Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and most of Middle Tennessee.

The Tornado Watch is in effect from now until 7:00pm tonight.

A Tornado Watch means that meteorological conditions are favorable for developing severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.

Counties Affected

Benton County, Carroll County, Cheatham County, Chester County, Crockett County, Davidson County, Decatur County, Dickson County, Dyer County, Fayette County, Gibson County, Hardeman County, Hardin County, Haywood County, Henderson County, Henry County, Hickman County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Lauderdale County, Lawrence County, Lewis County, Macon County, Madison County, Maury County, McNairy County, Montgomery County, Obion County, Perry County, Robertson County, Rutherford County, Shelby County, Smith County, Stewart County, Sumner County, Tipton County, Trousdale County, Wayne County, Weakley County, Williamson County, Wilson County

