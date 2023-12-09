64.3 F
Wes Golden Campaign Kickoff

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – More than 100 friends and supporters of Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden came out to The Ruby Cora recently for Golden’s campaign kickoff event.

The evening included beverages, food, and live music from The Backlot Pickers. Guests were also treated to an update from the Mayor on what was happening in Montgomery County.

“I am constantly reminded how blessed I am,” Golden said after the event. “I got to talk one-on-one with constituents, speak on several future projects, and share my views on where we are as a community. Clarksville-Montgomery County remains the best place in our great nation to settle down and raise a family.”

