Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that Natasha Hinton, the owner of Royalties Event Center and wanted for theft, has been taken into custody in Indiana.

If anyone paid Hinton for the use of the center when she knew it was not compliant or safe for occupancy and feels that they are a victim is asked to contact CPD Detective Kurtich at 931.648.0656, ext. 5556.