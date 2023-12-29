APSU Women’s Basketball plays Miami (OH) at F&M Bank Arena, Saturday

Austin Peay (6-7) vs. Miami (OH) (2-7)

Saturday, December 30th, 2023 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team concludes its nonconference schedule with a Saturday game against Miami (OH) on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. The tip-off is at 2:00pm.

Austin Peay State University is coming off of the APSU Holiday Hoops Classic, where they faced New Mexico State on December 20th and Stephen F. Austin on December 21st for the first times in program history.

The Governors defeated New Mexico State in dramatic overtime fashion, 57-55, with a jumper at the buzzer by Abby Cater giving the Governors their third straight victory at home. The APSU Govs then dropped a 66-56 decision to Stephen F. Austin in its final game of the Holiday Hoops Classic.

Miami (OH) enters Saturday’s contest after a 68-66 overtime win at Oakland on December 21st. Amber Tretter had a team-high 19 points and 13 rebounds. Jada Scott made a baseline jumper with 0.7 seconds remaining for the win.

This will be the fifth meeting between the Governors and the Redhawks, with the Redhawks leading the all-time series, 4-0. The last meeting of the two teams was November 11th, 2016, when the Redhawks beat the Governors, 73-58, in Oxford, Ohio.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Carter Mansfield)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com

TV: ESPN+ (Alex Gould, PxP, Ethan Schmidt, Analyst)

About Austin Peay Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University women’s basketball head Coach Brittany Young has won 43 games during her career as the Governors head coach and needs just four more victories for the most wins by an APSU head coach over their first three seasons.

Returning for the APSU Govs is Shamarre Hale, who was the 2023 ASUN Sixth Player of the Year and received Second Team All-ASUN and ASUN All-Tournament honors. She was also a unanimous Preseason All-ASUN Team selection.

Also returning is Anala Nelson, who was an ASUN All-Freshman honoree, Tiya Douglas, Briah Hampton, and Gabby Zapata Smalls.

Nelson is currently ranked second in the ASUN with an average of 51 free throw attempts.

Nelson has started in 42 consecutive games and started every game she has played in college. She also was the first player in program history to receive ASUN All-Freshman Team honors and the first to be named to a conference all-freshman team since 2003 when the Govs were a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

The 2023-24 roster included seven newcomers in Sandra Lin, Alyssa Hargrove, JaNiah Newell, Cur’Tiera Haywood, and Jeanine Brandsma. La’Nya Foster from Riverdale, Georgia, is the only freshman.

Lin is ranked third in the ASUN in both assists and assists per game with 57 and 4.4, respectively. She is also ranked fourth with a 1.39 assist/turnover ratio.

Under the leadership of Young, the APSU Govs are 26-2 when scoring at least 70 points and are 26-6 when allowing 60-or-fewer points. The Govs are 3-2 when scoring over 70 points this season and 3-2 when holding opponents to under 60 points.



The Governors’ 39.0 field-goal percentage defense is fourth all-time in program history. Young and the Governors set the program record for field-goal percentage defense with a 38.1 percent mark last season.

About the Miami Redhawks

Their Head Coach: Glenn Box enters his first year at the helm of the Miami Redhawks women’s basketball program. Box spent the last seven seasons with the Indiana women’s basketball team and was the associate head coach his last four seasons there. The Hoosiers won more than 20 games in each of the seasons he was assisting and made five NCAA Tournament appearances.

2023-24 Record: 2-7

2022-23 Record: 12-19 (7-11 MAC)

Last Season Result: Lost to Ball State, 68-77, March 4.

Returners/Newcomers: 5/8

Notable Returner: Katey Richardson returns for her junior season with the Redhawks after averaging 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in the 2022-23 season. Richardson has played in six games this season and has started in three. In her six games played, she averages 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. She scored a season high 11 points against Xavier, Nov. 27, and also had a season high 11 rebounds that same game.

Notable Newcomer: Jaydn Scott comes to Oxford by way of Cincinnati after averaging 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game across her four seasons there. She has played in nine games for the Redhawks and has started in all nine. She averages 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and has eight blocks and six steals.

Series History: The Redhawks lead the all-time series, 4-0.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the APSU women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University women’s basketball starts Atlantic Sun Conference play with a January 4th, 6:00pm game against Bellarmine followed by a January 6th, 2:00pm game against Eastern Kentucky on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.